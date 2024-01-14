Nollywood Takes TikTok: The 30 Most Followed Stars

In a digital age where social media platforms reign supreme, Nollywood stars have seamlessly transitioned their on-screen charisma to TikTok, garnering millions of followers in the process. As of December 29, 2023, a select group of 30 Nollywood personalities have risen to the fore, captivating fans with diverse content and unique engagement styles.

Ogudehi Jude Ebunike: The Reigning King of Nollywood TikTok

Heading the list is Ogudehi Jude Ebunike, better known as Funnybone. The comedian and actor have amassed a staggering 26.3 million followers. His skits, particularly those featuring the catchphrase ‘Na who send you,’ have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Anita Asuoha and Don Jazzy: Comedy and Music Majors

In the second spot is Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Boy, with 23.4 million followers. Her comedic characters and parodies have endeared her to fans. Not far behind is music mogul Don Jazzy, boasting 22.3 million followers. His content, a blend of music and entertainment, keeps fans hooked as he navigates the latest dance trends and offers insights into the music industry.

Other Notable Nollywood Figures on TikTok

The list also features distinguished figures like Bimbo Akintola, Falz the Bahd Guy, Broda Shaggi, and Omo Ibadan, each utilizing their unique talents on the platform. Renowned artists such as Wizkid and Davido also grace the chart, sharing their music and intimate moments. In an unexpected twist, spiritual figures such as Jerry Eze have found a niche on TikTok, presenting an entertaining mix of sermons and humor.

The popularity of these Nollywood figures on TikTok underscores the platform’s role in bridging the gap between celebrities and their fans. Far from the traditional fan-to-celebrity dynamic, TikTok offers a more personal and interactive experience, allowing followers to see a different side of their favorite stars.