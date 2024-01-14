en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Nollywood Takes TikTok: The 30 Most Followed Stars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Nollywood Takes TikTok: The 30 Most Followed Stars

In a digital age where social media platforms reign supreme, Nollywood stars have seamlessly transitioned their on-screen charisma to TikTok, garnering millions of followers in the process. As of December 29, 2023, a select group of 30 Nollywood personalities have risen to the fore, captivating fans with diverse content and unique engagement styles.

Ogudehi Jude Ebunike: The Reigning King of Nollywood TikTok

Heading the list is Ogudehi Jude Ebunike, better known as Funnybone. The comedian and actor have amassed a staggering 26.3 million followers. His skits, particularly those featuring the catchphrase ‘Na who send you,’ have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Anita Asuoha and Don Jazzy: Comedy and Music Majors

In the second spot is Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Boy, with 23.4 million followers. Her comedic characters and parodies have endeared her to fans. Not far behind is music mogul Don Jazzy, boasting 22.3 million followers. His content, a blend of music and entertainment, keeps fans hooked as he navigates the latest dance trends and offers insights into the music industry.

Other Notable Nollywood Figures on TikTok

The list also features distinguished figures like Bimbo Akintola, Falz the Bahd Guy, Broda Shaggi, and Omo Ibadan, each utilizing their unique talents on the platform. Renowned artists such as Wizkid and Davido also grace the chart, sharing their music and intimate moments. In an unexpected twist, spiritual figures such as Jerry Eze have found a niche on TikTok, presenting an entertaining mix of sermons and humor.

The popularity of these Nollywood figures on TikTok underscores the platform’s role in bridging the gap between celebrities and their fans. Far from the traditional fan-to-celebrity dynamic, TikTok offers a more personal and interactive experience, allowing followers to see a different side of their favorite stars.

0
Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 mins ago
An Evening of Cinema and Sailing: Celebrating Filmmaker Olivia Wyatt
On a chilly December evening, the art gallery Good Weather, transformed into a haven for film and sailing enthusiasts, was abuzz with anticipation. The event, not just another film screening, was a nautical fundraiser to celebrate an extraordinary filmmaker and sailboat captain, Olivia Wyatt. Organized by the dynamic team at Cinema I/O, the evening was
An Evening of Cinema and Sailing: Celebrating Filmmaker Olivia Wyatt
Mark Tuan's 'The Other Side in MNL' Stirs Excitement Among Fans
31 mins ago
Mark Tuan's 'The Other Side in MNL' Stirs Excitement Among Fans
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
1 hour ago
Rapper Denies Kidnapping Allegations: A Story of Fame and Accusations
Rekha and Hema Malini Share a Moment of Affection at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
26 mins ago
Rekha and Hema Malini Share a Moment of Affection at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
When Awards Shows Go Off Script: Unforgettable Moments and Controversies
30 mins ago
When Awards Shows Go Off Script: Unforgettable Moments and Controversies
Kris Haddow Awarded Prestigious Ignite Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust
31 mins ago
Kris Haddow Awarded Prestigious Ignite Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
2 mins
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
3 mins
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
3 mins
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
4 mins
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
4 mins
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
9 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
9 mins
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
9 mins
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app