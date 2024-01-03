Nollywood Star Zack Orji Undergoes Brain Surgery: A Nation Rallies in Support

In an unexpected event that has gripped Nigeria’s film industry, renowned Nollywood actor Zack Orji underwent an urgent brain surgery. The 64-year-old actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve, before being transferred to a private facility for his surgery.

Government Steps in to Support

The Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, visited Orji at the hospital to convey the Federal Government’s goodwill and support. Musawa emphasized the government’s commitment to the welfare of industry players, a move that underscores the recognition of the cultural and economic significance of the film industry. She also made a personal donation towards Orji’s medical bills, reflecting the compassionate side of governance.

A National Asset in Need

Orji, a veteran in the Nollywood industry, was described by Musawa as a ‘national asset’. This tribute resonates with the actor’s decades-long contribution to Nigerian cinema and the entertainment scene at large. Musawa expressed confidence in Orji’s recovery and called for support and prayers for the actor. She also highlighted the government’s focus on mental health and quality of life, acknowledging the often overlooked aspect of health.

Reaching Out for More Support

Musawa’s call to action extended beyond government corridors as she reached out to well-meaning Nigerians to support Zack Orji. The Minister’s appeal is a testament to the collective responsibility and unity needed in challenging times. Orji’s wife, Ngozi Zack Orji, expressed gratitude towards the minister for her benevolence and for creating time to visit her ailing husband. As Orji continues his recovery, the nation watches on, reminded of the undeniable influence of its creative industry pioneers like him.