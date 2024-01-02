en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nollywood Films Gain Global Attention on Amazon Prime

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Nollywood Films Gain Global Attention on Amazon Prime

The Nigerian film industry, famously known as Nollywood, has made a significant leap in the global entertainment arena. Having positioned itself as the third largest film industry worldwide, Nollywood has not only garnered billions in the local currency from its productions but has also captivated a global audience. As 2023 came to a close, two of its notable films, ‘Love and Life’ and ‘A Weekend To Forget’, have been made available on Amazon Prime, expanding their reach to an international audience.

‘Love and Life’: A Tale of Relationships and Empowerment

‘Love and Life’, a masterpiece directed by Ruben Reng and scripted by Brenda Ogbuka-Garuba, explores the intricacies of dating and relationships. The film brings to life the experiences of three women who are striving to confront societal expectations and find empowerment. The acclaimed actors in the film include the likes of Nse-Ikpe Etim, Rita Dominic, and Michelle Dede. The film made its debut on Amazon Prime on December 29, 2023, attracting a global viewership.

‘A Weekend To Forget’: A Reunion with Unexpected Turns

‘A Weekend To Forget’, a work of director Damola Ademola, spins the tale of a reunion of seven friends and the unexpected events that unfold during their weekend getaway. The film features a star-studded cast, including Neo Akpofure, Erica Nweledim, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Stan Nze, among others. Initially released on September 22, 2023, ‘A Weekend To Forget’ is set to return to Amazon Prime on January 5, 2024, for global streaming.

Nollywood’s Global Outreach

Nollywood’s films on Amazon Prime represent a significant stride in its global outreach. With the release of ‘Love and Life’ and ‘A Weekend To Forget’ on the platform, the Nigerian film industry has effectively broadened its audience scope, offering viewers worldwide a glimpse into its unique storytelling and rich cultural narratives. As Nollywood continues to make waves on the international scene, the world can look forward to more compelling narratives from this vibrant and rapidly evolving film industry.

Arts & Entertainment International Relations Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

