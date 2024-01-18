Nollywood Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba Sets Stage for 'King of Boys 3'

Acclaimed Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has initiated the pre-production phase for 'King of Boys 3', the much-anticipated sequel in the successful 'King of Boys' franchise. Adetiba made the announcement on her Instagram page, sharing a promotional flier for the upcoming film and expressing her excitement about taking the series to new heights.

Continuing the Narrative of Power and Politics

Bearing the title 'KOB 3: The Beginning of the End', the new sequel is set to introduce fresh faces while bringing back some well-known characters from the previous films. The original 'King of Boys', released in 2018, and its sequel, 'Return of the King' in 2021, told the gripping story of political mafioso Alhaja Eniola Salami, brilliantly portrayed by Sola Sobowale. The series, featuring a host of prominent Nigerian actors, including Nse Ikpe-Etim, Jide Kosoko, and Adesua Etomi, delves into themes of power, politics, and the omnipresent darkness that often shadows such realms.

A Journey of Success and Acclaim

Since its inception, the 'King of Boys' series has been on an upward trajectory of success and acclaim. The original film clinched the position of the 13th highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time, a testament to its captivating storytelling and stellar performances. Adetiba's announcement hints at electrifying performances and intricate power struggles in the upcoming installment, promising to elevate the saga in every conceivable way.

Expectations for 'King of Boys 3'

With the announcement of 'King of Boys 3', audiences are already abuzz with anticipation. The expectation is not just for a continuation of the narrative, but also an enhancement of the series in every aspect. Adetiba's honor, commitment, and enthusiasm in steering this franchise forward are clear indicators that 'King of Boys 3' will not only meet but exceed these expectations, further cementing the series' place in the annals of Nollywood's history.