Arts & Entertainment

Nollywood Actress Ngozi Orji Denies Soliciting Public Donations for Ailing Husband

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Nollywood Actress Ngozi Orji Denies Soliciting Public Donations for Ailing Husband

Renowned Nollywood actress, Ngozi Orji, has vehemently denied allegations stating that she solicited public donations for her ailing husband, Zack Orji. The actress discredited these claims, affirming that she had never given any interview addressing her husband’s health condition or requesting financial aid.

Unfounded Claims of Financial Solicitation

These assertions emerged following a visit from Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, to Zack Orji, who is currently facing health challenges. It was reported that during this visit, Ngozi expressed her gratitude for the minister’s kindness and requested public contributions towards her husband’s medical expenses. These reports included a statement thanking God for Zack’s survival after undergoing emergency surgery, coupled with a call for prayers and financial assistance from the public.

An Interview with TheCable

In a recent interview with TheCable, Ngozi debunked these allegations, stating that she was not privy to such reports and had not conducted any interview where she sought financial aid. She emphasized her unawareness of the entire situation and declared that she had not communicated with anyone regarding financial assistance for her husband’s medical expenses.

Zack Orji’s Health Condition

It is important to note that Zack Orji, an esteemed figure in Nollywood, collapsed on December 29 and was subsequently admitted to the ICU of the National Hospital in Abuja. He was later transferred to a private hospital where he underwent surgery. The nature of his health condition has been kept private, with the family urging the public to respect their privacy during this challenging period.

Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

