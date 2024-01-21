Nolan North's Torch-Passing Cameo in Uncharted Film: A Glimpse into the Future of the Franchise

Nolan North, the globally recognized voice behind Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video game series, recently revealed some intriguing details about his cameo in the live-action adaptation of the game. In the film that released in 2022, North plays a small yet symbolic role, sharing a moment with Tom Holland's iteration of a younger Drake, signifying a poignant passing of the torch.

From Game to Film: Nolan North's Uncharted Journey

In the live-action adaptation, North portrays a beach vacationer who crosses paths with Holland's character. The initial scene was set up for a waiter to serve a drink to North's character, which Holland's Drake swoops in to take, creating a slight confrontation. However, North wisely suggested a change in his line, ensuring the transition of roles from him to Holland would not reflect negatively on the latter.

Consequently, the line was altered to North offering the drink to Holland's Drake, with the words, 'You look thirsty, kid.' The revised dialogue served as a symbolic gesture of North's support for Holland's portrayal of Nathan Drake, a character North had embodied for so long in the world of gaming.

Uncharted's Future: Teasing a Sequel and a New Game

In related news, the Uncharted film's success has spurred talks of a sequel, with actor Mark Wahlberg mentioning that a script for Uncharted 2 is already in the works. Wahlberg also playfully teased the appearance of his character Sully's mustache, a detail that would undoubtedly delight the fans of the original game series.

Despite the game creators, Naughty Dog, previously stating that they have concluded the Uncharted series, Sony has hinted at a possible new installment with a fresh lead. However, the release date and progress of both the sequel film and the new game remain shrouded in mystery.

Uncharted: A New Era Begins

With the film adaptation of Uncharted available for streaming on Hulu, the legacy of Nathan Drake continues to thrive in a different medium. North's cameo and the potential sequel signal the beginning of a new era for Uncharted, with the video game's characters and stories reaching a broader audience through the silver screen.