‘Noise’: A New Horror Film Set to Debut at the European Film Market

The world of cinema is set to welcome a fresh, chilling narrative in the form of ‘Noise’, a horror film that marries the suspense of a missing persons case with the unsettling paranoia of urban living. The film is currently in post-production and is on the brink of unveiling its first-look images at the European Film Market (EFM).

A Tale of Terror and Torment

‘Noise’ revolves around a woman with a hearing aid, played by Lee Sun-bin, who finds herself tormented by mysterious sounds that are uncannily linked to her sister’s disappearance. As the narrative unfolds, our protagonist uncovers a terrifying secret and crosses paths with a malevolent entity, all while wrestling with the pervasive issue of floor noise in urban living environments.

An Exciting Directorial Debut

The movie marks the first feature film directed by Kim Soo-jin, who has previously made waves with the short film ‘The Line’. ‘The Line’ was showcased in the Cinefondation Selection at the Cannes Film Festival, and with ‘Noise’, Kim Soo-jin promises yet another cinematic treat that seamlessly blends horror and suspense.

A Stellar Cast

Joining Lee Sun-bin are Kim Min-seok and Rye Kyung-soo, who play the roles of the missing sister’s boyfriend and the downstairs neighbor, respectively. The production company behind ‘Noise’ is Finecut, a name known for its involvement in the sales of a range of films, including the drama ‘Victory’.

Ready to Make Noise

‘Noise’ is gearing up to make its presence felt at the EFM, where it will offer a sneak peek into its terrifying storyline and gripping performances. With its unique narrative and an intriguing premise, ‘Noise’ is all set to be a new milestone in the genre of horror cinema.