en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Noise’: A New Horror Film Set to Debut at the European Film Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
‘Noise’: A New Horror Film Set to Debut at the European Film Market

The world of cinema is set to welcome a fresh, chilling narrative in the form of ‘Noise’, a horror film that marries the suspense of a missing persons case with the unsettling paranoia of urban living. The film is currently in post-production and is on the brink of unveiling its first-look images at the European Film Market (EFM).

A Tale of Terror and Torment

‘Noise’ revolves around a woman with a hearing aid, played by Lee Sun-bin, who finds herself tormented by mysterious sounds that are uncannily linked to her sister’s disappearance. As the narrative unfolds, our protagonist uncovers a terrifying secret and crosses paths with a malevolent entity, all while wrestling with the pervasive issue of floor noise in urban living environments.

An Exciting Directorial Debut

The movie marks the first feature film directed by Kim Soo-jin, who has previously made waves with the short film ‘The Line’. ‘The Line’ was showcased in the Cinefondation Selection at the Cannes Film Festival, and with ‘Noise’, Kim Soo-jin promises yet another cinematic treat that seamlessly blends horror and suspense.

A Stellar Cast

Joining Lee Sun-bin are Kim Min-seok and Rye Kyung-soo, who play the roles of the missing sister’s boyfriend and the downstairs neighbor, respectively. The production company behind ‘Noise’ is Finecut, a name known for its involvement in the sales of a range of films, including the drama ‘Victory’.

Ready to Make Noise

‘Noise’ is gearing up to make its presence felt at the EFM, where it will offer a sneak peek into its terrifying storyline and gripping performances. With its unique narrative and an intriguing premise, ‘Noise’ is all set to be a new milestone in the genre of horror cinema.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Kieran Culkin's Unexpected Speech Wins Hearts at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
In a night of glamour and accolades at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Kieran Culkin walked away with the award for TV’s Favorite Dramatic Actor. His triumph was for his role in the acclaimed HBO drama ‘Succession,’ where he portrayed the character of Roman Roy. The victory, marking his third Critics’ Choice nomination for the
Kieran Culkin's Unexpected Speech Wins Hearts at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Prince's 'Purple Rain' to Re-emerge on Broadway: A Stage Musical in Development
15 mins ago
Prince's 'Purple Rain' to Re-emerge on Broadway: A Stage Musical in Development
Pedro Pascal Attends Critics Choice Awards with Style and Grace
19 mins ago
Pedro Pascal Attends Critics Choice Awards with Style and Grace
75th Emmy Awards: A Night of Celebrations Amid Hollywood Strikes
4 mins ago
75th Emmy Awards: A Night of Celebrations Amid Hollywood Strikes
2024 Set to Thrill with Diverse Lineup of Movie and TV Releases
11 mins ago
2024 Set to Thrill with Diverse Lineup of Movie and TV Releases
Jennifer Aniston Rocks Iconic 'The Rachel' Haircut at Critics Choice Awards
11 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston Rocks Iconic 'The Rachel' Haircut at Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Eunda Village Celebrates Community Unity with Successful Trade Fair and Football Tournament
15 seconds
Eunda Village Celebrates Community Unity with Successful Trade Fair and Football Tournament
Hibernian FC's Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress
17 seconds
Hibernian FC's Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega's Progress
20 seconds
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega's Progress
Investigations Underway after Security Guard Incident at Maple Leafs Game
37 seconds
Investigations Underway after Security Guard Incident at Maple Leafs Game
Alpha IVF Group Bhd Secures Listing Approval from Bursa Malaysia
42 seconds
Alpha IVF Group Bhd Secures Listing Approval from Bursa Malaysia
Defying Endometriosis: Sophie Lynch's Journey to Motherhood
49 seconds
Defying Endometriosis: Sophie Lynch's Journey to Motherhood
Financial Crisis Hits Moroka Swallows: Premier League Fines and Player Exodus
55 seconds
Financial Crisis Hits Moroka Swallows: Premier League Fines and Player Exodus
Mother's Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate
2 mins
Mother's Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
4 mins
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app