Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source

Noella Somerville, a seasoned artisan from Lac La Biche, has been meticulously crafting stained glass artworks since 2012 under her business, ‘Healing à la Source’. Her journey in the world of stained glass commenced with a significant commission for a church in Janvier. She devoted two years to create 16 large stained glass windows, marking the genesis of her artistic journey.

Custom Stained Glass Panels for Bridgeland Distillery

Her artistic prowess led her to another significant project, where she designed custom stained glass panels for the Bridgeland Distillery in Calgary. This project, spread over four months, further bolstered her reputation as a skilled artisan. For her creations, Somerville sources her glass from Bissett Stained Glass in Edmonton, the only supplier in Alberta.

The Artistic Process

The process of creating a stained glass artwork is an intricate one that begins with designing a pattern. The pattern is then carefully cut out from the glass, which is then meticulously assembled and soldered together. The final touch involves polishing the finished piece to perfection. Somerville employs traditional methods, refined over centuries, enhanced with modern technology in her home-based workshop.

Teaching the Craft and Spreading Joy

Her workshop also houses a boutique showcasing her work. Somerville’s art pieces are sold in various locations, including stores in Lac La Biche, British Columbia, and at local farmers’ markets. Besides her role as a school bus driver, Somerville imparts her craft to others by teaching stained glass classes in her studio. She hosts small groups, ensuring personalized attention to each participant. She is also part of the ‘Économusée’ program within the Artisans at Work network, a platform that connects artisans across Canada and Europe.

Somerville firmly believes in the healing power of art. She finds immense joy in the creative process of matching colors and textures to create unique stained glass works. Her dedication to her craft is a testament to her belief that art holds the power to heal and rejuvenate the spirit.