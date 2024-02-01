Noel Gallagher Reaps Unexpected Profits from Louis Tomlinson's Single 'Walls'

Noel Gallagher, the legendary songwriter from Oasis, has recently disclosed a remarkable feat. The artist has profited generously from the publishing rights of Louis Tomlinson's single 'Walls', released in 2020. The single, which was heavily inspired by Oasis, incorporated elements from three of their songs: 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out', 'Cast No Shadow', and 'Acquiesce'.

Gallagher's Unexpected Windfall

Interestingly, Gallagher did not initially identify the similarities between Tomlinson's single and his own work when approached for the permission to use excerpts of Oasis music. However, the offer of 40% of the publishing rights piqued his interest, and he accepted. On his good friend Matt Morgan's podcast, Gallagher humorously declared that the earnings from this venture had been enough to fund a new kitchen for his mansion.

Gallagher's Perspective on Music Disputes

Gallagher also took the opportunity to share his thoughts on music disputes, characterizing them as 'murky waters'. He underscored that while his own work draws heavily from the inspiration of other artists, it doesn't entail mere copying. This nuanced take on the subject provides an insightful perspective into the complex dynamics of the music industry.

Tomlinson's Response

Louis Tomlinson, a former One Direction member, had been on the receiving end of Gallagher's criticism in the past. Despite this, Gallagher granted him the permission to use snippets of Oasis songs in his single 'Walls'. Tomlinson was both surprised and grateful for this approval, demonstrating his graciousness in the face of past confrontations.

As a result of this collaboration, Gallagher, credited as a 'lyricist and composer' for 'Walls', is now entitled to royalties from the song. This unexpected windfall showcases the intricate ways in which musical inspiration and copyright can intertwine, leading to surprising outcomes.