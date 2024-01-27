Noel Gallagher and Matt Smith Revel in Manchester City's FA Cup Victory

In a show of camaraderie, Noel Gallagher, the venerable Oasis frontman, and acclaimed actor Matt Smith were seen relishing Manchester City's triumphant 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a gripping fourth-round FA Cup clash. The musicianship and acting prowess in the stands mirrored the athletic prowess on the field, as the two friends reveled in the match's electrifying atmosphere.

Donning Their Fan Colors

Eschewing the ostentation often associated with celebrities, Gallagher, 56, and Smith, 41, were spotted in casual but stylish attire. Gallagher, known for his distinct sartorial style and his public disdain for music videos, was seen sporting a Stone Island coat and a grey hoodie. On the other hand, Smith kept warm in a black waterproof jacket and a striped scarf, a look that subtly echoed the sporting spirit of the occasion.

A Mutual Admiration Society

The duo's friendship, far from being a mere flash in the pan, is well-documented. Smith featured in Gallagher's 'We're On Our Way Now' music video, a testament to their strong bond. Gallagher, notorious for his aversion to appearing in music videos, often involves his friends to minimize his own screen time. This strategy, far from detracting from his work, adds a touch of authenticity that his fans appreciate. Recalling how he roped in Smith for his music video, Gallagher shared the tale of a late-night gathering that culminated in Smith's agreement to star in his video.

Victory for Manchester City

Amidst the camaraderie and high spirits, Manchester City clinched a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to Nathan Ake's winning goal. The triumphant match served as a fitting backdrop to Gallagher and Smith's animated responses, which were as riveting as the game itself.

Life Beyond Music

Just as the match ended, Gallagher's personal life took center stage. Recently he opened up about his divorce from Sara McDonald, making light of the substantial settlement he had to pay, with a humorous quip about still possessing his bike. He also shared his experience of living in a luxury hotel suite at Claridge's for a year post his marriage's dissolution. Following a fast-paced lifestyle in London, Gallagher has now taken up residence in a new flat in Maida Vale, indicating a fresh start.