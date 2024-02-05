Noah Kahan's Heartwarming First Grammy Experience with his Mother

At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, rising star Noah Kahan, known for his moving ballads like 'Stick Season,' took to the red carpet accompanied by his mother, Lauri Berkenkamp. The singer-songwriter, a Watertown resident, was nominated for 'Best New Artist,' a commendable nod to his talent and his mother's unwavering support throughout his musical journey.

Behind the Scenes at the Grammys

Despite the glitz and glamour of the music industry's biggest night, Kahan humorously provided his Instagram followers with a candid look at the event's facilities. He expressed his disappointment at the state of the bathrooms, highlighting the less glamorous aspects of attending a prestigious event like the Grammys.

A Promise Fulfilled

More significantly, Kahan's mother's presence at the awards was the fulfillment of a childhood promise he had made to her. The 'Stick Season' artist has always been vocal about the vital role his parents have played in his career. From driving him to open mics to being present at every show, Berkenkamp has been a constant source of support. Kahan's lyrics often reflect his upbringing and the struggles he faced while growing up. Despite the occasional critical tone, his parents have been understanding and supportive of his musical endeavors.

Admiration for Fellow Artists

Kahan also took the opportunity to share his admiration for fellow musician Jelly Roll, describing a genuine connection with him. Although he did not clinch the 'Best New Artist' award, Kahan's gratitude for the nomination and the experience was evident. His mother, visibly moved and trying to keep her emotions in check on the red carpet, was a testament to the pride she felt for her son's accomplishments.