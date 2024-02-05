Nissan and TelevisaUnivision Cater to Latino Football Fans with Exclusive Broadcast Experience

In a landmark maneuver to engage the burgeoning Latino football fanbase, Nissan has forged a partnership with TelevisaUnivision. The alliance promises an exclusive broadcast experience for the imminent big game, tailored explicitly for Latino viewers. This innovative venture is an acknowledgment of the dynamic influence of this rapidly expanding demographic.
Unveiling the Grand Performance
Amid the pulsating atmosphere of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the pre-kickoff show will feature a captivating performance by the celebrated Puerto Rican artist, Myke Towers. This exclusive showpiece, aired on Univision, exemplifies Nissan's commitment to providing an immersive, in-culture, and in-language experience for its Latino audience.
The Game-Day Commercial
Adding to the spectacle, is a captivating 60-second commercial, masterfully directed by Ariel Danzinger. The commercial presents an adventurous narrative featuring SNL's Marcello Hernandez and the Mexican-American band, Grupo Frontera. The protagonist, Hernandez, embarks on an exhilarating test drive in the new Nissan Pathfinder. The storyline is a blend of adrenaline and familial bonds, with Hernandez encountering various family members and terrains in his journey.
Extending the Outreach
However, Nissan's campaign does not stop at the television screen. It transcends borders and platforms, marking its presence on VEVO, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This multi-platform approach aims to connect with bicultural Latinos on a deeper level, resonating with their cultural roots and modern identities.
Marisstella Marinkovic, the Chief Marketing Officer at Nissan U.S., emphasized the company's commitment to engaging with its bicultural Latino customers. She acknowledged the significance of in-language and in-culture advertising, recognizing its potential to strike a chord with this important demographic. Echoing her sentiments, John Kozack from TelevisaUnivision highlighted the unique opportunity for brands like Nissan to connect with the Latino demographic in a meaningful way.