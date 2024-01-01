en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nintendo’s Co-Creator Diversifies Focus From Games to Films

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
The co-creator of some of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises, such as Mario and The Legend of Zelda, has shifted his focus from traditional game design to exploring new opportunities within the film industry. This move is not only a diversification strategy for Nintendo but also a personal endeavor fueled by an insatiable curiosity for the cinematic world.

From Gaming to Filmmaking

Instead of creating new games, the co-creator is now immersing himself in understanding the intricacies of film production. By reading scripts and studying the development process, he aims to bring a uniquely Nintendo touch to the film industry. This strategic move signifies a broader plan to expand Nintendo’s entertainment offerings, leveraging its rich history and intellectual property in a new medium.

A New Path for Nintendo

The venture into filmmaking has already started paying off. The Super Mario Bros. Movie had a record-breaking box office performance in 2023, becoming the highest-grossing film for children under 12. It features an origin story for the brothers Mario and Luigi, two Italian American plumbers who find themselves in an alternate world, embroiled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom and the Koopas.

Unwavering Dedication and a Lighthearted Approach

In an industry where retirement is often an inevitable end, the co-creator humorously alluded to his mortality, expressing more concern about the day he might ‘fall over’ rather than the thought of retirement. This statement not only underlines his unyielding dedication to continue working but also reflects his lighthearted approach to his career and future.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
