Nina Cobham’s New Single ‘Effort In’ Precedes Anticipated EP ‘Antes’

Nina Cobham, a gifted artist who has earned acclaim for her unique fusion of soulful R&B and electronic production, is gearing up for the release of her new EP, ‘Antes’. The highly anticipated EP is scheduled to debut on February 9th through AWAL. In the lead-up to this significant release, Cobham has tantalized fans with her latest single, ‘effort in’.

The Single: ‘effort in’

‘Effort in’ is a noteworthy track that displays Cobham’s distinctive slow-paced vocal style. The song’s arrangement, co-produced with Frankie Scoca, is laced with a jazzy vibe that harks back to the re-imagined work of the ‘Baduizm’ era. The composition of ‘effort in’ took an extended period to allow every intricate detail to evolve and mature, reflecting Cobham’s meticulous approach to her craft. The artist explains that her songs often require revisitation and iterative reworking until they resonate with the completeness she seeks.

Lyrics and Message

Lyrically, ‘effort in’ is a profound introspective journey. Cobham uses the song as a platform to acknowledge her self-worth and to demand better from her partner. The song captures an epiphany moment where she realizes her desire for more than just the bare minimum in a relationship. Cobham masterfully portrays the cyclical nature of unfulfilling partnerships, a theme that resonates with many listeners.

Music Video: A Visual Journey

Complementing the single is a visually stunning music video directed by Isaac Oliver Robinson. Shot on 16mm film, the video adds another dimension to the narrative, allowing viewers to appreciate the artistic vision behind the song.