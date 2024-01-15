en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Nina Cobham’s New Single ‘Effort In’ Precedes Anticipated EP ‘Antes’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Nina Cobham’s New Single ‘Effort In’ Precedes Anticipated EP ‘Antes’

Nina Cobham, a gifted artist who has earned acclaim for her unique fusion of soulful R&B and electronic production, is gearing up for the release of her new EP, ‘Antes’. The highly anticipated EP is scheduled to debut on February 9th through AWAL. In the lead-up to this significant release, Cobham has tantalized fans with her latest single, ‘effort in’.

The Single: ‘effort in’

‘Effort in’ is a noteworthy track that displays Cobham’s distinctive slow-paced vocal style. The song’s arrangement, co-produced with Frankie Scoca, is laced with a jazzy vibe that harks back to the re-imagined work of the ‘Baduizm’ era. The composition of ‘effort in’ took an extended period to allow every intricate detail to evolve and mature, reflecting Cobham’s meticulous approach to her craft. The artist explains that her songs often require revisitation and iterative reworking until they resonate with the completeness she seeks.

Lyrics and Message

Lyrically, ‘effort in’ is a profound introspective journey. Cobham uses the song as a platform to acknowledge her self-worth and to demand better from her partner. The song captures an epiphany moment where she realizes her desire for more than just the bare minimum in a relationship. Cobham masterfully portrays the cyclical nature of unfulfilling partnerships, a theme that resonates with many listeners.

Music Video: A Visual Journey

Complementing the single is a visually stunning music video directed by Isaac Oliver Robinson. Shot on 16mm film, the video adds another dimension to the narrative, allowing viewers to appreciate the artistic vision behind the song.

0
Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
6 mins ago
Pablo: The Rising Poet Reshaping the Philippine Creative Scene
Richard Karl Responso, popularly known by his stage name ‘Pablo,’ is a dynamic, 22-year-old poet making waves in the creative industries. Karl’s journey into the realm of poetry commenced unexpectedly in his senior year of high school. Initially, he was stepping in for an actor in a school play. However, this chance encounter sparked a
Pablo: The Rising Poet Reshaping the Philippine Creative Scene
Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post
3 hours ago
Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action
5 hours ago
Tyne Bridge Painting in Downing Street: A Symbol of Heritage and a Call for Action
Craftsman Kaone Selema: Turning Trash into Treasure and the Importance of Civic Participation
2 hours ago
Craftsman Kaone Selema: Turning Trash into Treasure and the Importance of Civic Participation
Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol
3 hours ago
Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol
Ed Isaacs' Black Country-Inspired Sketches Draw Thousands to Wolverhampton Gallery
3 hours ago
Ed Isaacs' Black Country-Inspired Sketches Draw Thousands to Wolverhampton Gallery
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
12 seconds
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
13 seconds
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Lottery Winners' Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder
23 seconds
Lottery Winners' Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder
Takeru Segawa's Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms
24 seconds
Takeru Segawa's Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms
Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup
30 seconds
Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup
Celtic FC's Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland's Cold Snap
30 seconds
Celtic FC's Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland's Cold Snap
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
43 seconds
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
5 mins
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
6 mins
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
14 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
43 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app