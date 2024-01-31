Nikki Samonas Refutes Rumors of Romance with Jim Iyke

Acclaimed Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has robustly denied rumors of a romantic relationship with renowned Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke. This clarification comes in the wake of intense speculation that was sparked by their compelling on-screen chemistry in the movie My First Wife.

Rumors Sparked by On-Screen Chemistry

Speculation about their off-screen relationship was rife following the circulation of a viral clip that showcased a steamy scene between the two actors in the movie. Their on-screen chemistry was so palpable that it encouraged whispers of a potential romance brewing behind the scenes.

Samonas Firmly Refutes Rumors

However, in an exclusive interview with Okyeame Quophi, Nikki Samonas staunchly dismissed these rumors. The actress asserted that there was no truth to the claims of intimacy between herself and Jim Iyke. She emphasized that their relationship was purely professional, and they were dedicated to portraying their characters credibly and effectively.

Clarification on Professional Relationship

Samonas went a step further, debunking any notions of an off-screen romance between the two actors. She made it clear that there was no instance where the camera crew had to excuse them for a private moment during filming. In her words, "Our commitment was to our roles and the movie, not to each other." This statement puts a definitive end to the rumors and reiterates the professional nature of their relationship.