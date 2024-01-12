en English
Arts & Entertainment

Niki Ushers in 2024 with Powerful New Single ’24’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Niki Ushers in 2024 with Powerful New Single ’24’

On this day, Jakarta-born, now Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer, Niki, heralds the dawn of 2024 with a new single titled “24”. This fresh release, a musical milestone, is a testament to her evolving artistry, showcasing an intriguing blend of her lyrical and melodic prowess. The product emerged from the 88rising camp, an Asian music collective known for their commitment to amplifying Asian voices globally.

A New Chapter

“24” is more than just another song in Niki’s repertoire; it symbolizes a new chapter in her career, a sonic representation of her sense of home. The track is a testament to her personal growth during her early twenties, a period marked by self-discovery, acceptance of life’s intricacies, and the understanding of her multifaceted identity.

Inspiration and Collaboration

The inspiration for “24” sprung from Joni Mitchell’s evocative 2022 performance of “Both Sides Now” at the Newport Folk Festival. The deeply moving performance struck a chord with Niki, inspiring her to create a piece that echoed her own experiences and insights. The collaboration for the single involved Grammy-nominated producer Tyler Chester and James Krausse, with Niki lending her guitar skills to the composition. Further enhancing the track’s sonic landscape is renowned multi-instrumentalist Rob Moose, who arranged the strings, adding a layer of complexity and richness.

Resonance of Maturity

“24” resonates with themes of self-discovery and maturity, reflecting the lessons Niki has gleaned from her early twenties. The song is a musical narrative of embracing life’s complexities and coexisting with multiple identities. This release comes after her successful 2023 live recording album, Nicole, and a world tour that culminated in a sold-out solo concert in the Philippines, solidifying Niki’s position as an influential artist in the global music scene.

Arts & Entertainment Indonesia Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

