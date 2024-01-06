en English
Arts & Entertainment

Niharika Chouksey: A Rising Star in the Television Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Niharika Chouksey, celebrated for her compelling portrayal of Faltu in the acclaimed Star Plus drama series, continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen performances. Her palpable chemistry with co-star Aakash Ahuja, particularly in ‘Faltu’, has been a subject of much admiration among viewers. The duo’s synergy, complemented by their acting prowess, has contributed significantly to the show’s success.

The Rise of a Star

Following her successful stint in ‘Faltu’, Chouksey has embarked on a new journey with the show ‘Aaina’. Once again, her talent is garnering positive attention, affirming her status as a versatile actor capable of taking on diverse roles. Her character in ‘Aaina’ is already earning praise, setting the stage for another successful chapter in her career.

A Social Media Savvy Star

Recently, Chouksey stirred up excitement among her fans by sharing a glimpse of her upcoming look in ‘Aaina’ on social media. The post, intriguingly captioned ‘My moods throughout the day’, has garnered much attention. Fans eagerly await her updates, reflecting the strong bond she has fostered with her followers. Chouksey’s consistent engagement with her fans, sharing behind-the-scenes content and personal updates, has only amplified her popularity.

The Business of Showbiz

Beyond the glamour and fame, there’s an undercurrent of serious business in the world of television. Reports suggest that the cast of ‘Faltu’, including Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja, received substantial daily remuneration. However, the specifics remain undisclosed, adding an element of intrigue to the discussions surrounding the show.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

