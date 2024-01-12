Nigeria’s Creative Sector Gets a Boost: President Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Agencies

In a recent move aimed at invigorating the country’s creative sector, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of 11 new chief executive officers to lead various agencies within the federal ministry of art, culture, and creative economy. This significant step was made public through a statement by Anjuri Ngelale, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity.

Appointees and Their Respective Roles

The list of the newly appointed executives is a blend of seasoned professionals and emerging talents across different fields. Tola Akerele has been appointed as the director-general of the National Theatre, bringing her vast experience and vision to steer the agency. Shaibu Husseini, a respected figure in the film industry, will take the helm as the director-general of the National Films and Censors Board. Obi Asika, known for his contributions to the music and entertainment industry, has been named as the director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture.

Aisha Adamu Augie, an accomplished photographer and art educator, will lead the Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture. Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, with his vast knowledge in history and preservation, will serve as the chief conservator of the National War Museum. Ahmed Sodangi, a seasoned curator and art critic, has been appointed the new director-general of the National Gallery of Art.

Continuing the List of Appointees

Chaliya Shagaya will take charge as the director-general of the National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies, while Khaltume Bulama Gana will steer the course as the artistic director of the National Troupe of Nigeria. Biodun Ajiboye, a cultural expert, is the new director-general of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation. Popular Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, is set to become the managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation. Lastly, Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed, a renowned museum and heritage professional, is the new director-general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

President’s Expectations

In the announcement, President Tinubu emphasized the expectation for the appointees to uphold the highest levels of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism in their roles. The aim is to enhance the vibrancy and robustness of Nigeria’s creative sector, thereby positioning it as a significant contributor to the nation’s economy and global cultural narrative.