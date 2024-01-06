en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Nigerian Artiste Terry G Laments Neglect by Peers, Debunks Death Rumor

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Nigerian Artiste Terry G Laments Neglect by Peers, Debunks Death Rumor

In an unexpected twist of events, popular Nigerian musician Gabriel Amanyi, widely known as Terry G, publicly expressed his disappointment with his colleagues in the music industry. This outcry came as a result of his peers’ continued silence and their failure to respond to his numerous outreach attempts.

Declining Collaborative Spirit

During his prime, Terry G was a force to be reckoned with, churning out hit songs that helped propel many artists to stardom. However, he has observed a sharp contrast in the industry’s reception toward him in recent times. In a video posted on his Instagram account, the artiste lamented the growing apathy amongst his peers and the lack of support he has been experiencing. His candid expression of disappointment underscores the industry’s often uncooperative nature and highlights the importance of mutual support in a field where everyone contributes to the global music library.

A Potential Comeback

In the same video, Terry G hinted at the possibility of a comeback. He expressed gratitude to his patient fans, acknowledging those who have been eagerly waiting for his return to the music scene. This statement has sparked a wave of anticipation in his fan base, with many wondering what the artiste has in store for them.

Addressing Misinformation

In a separate Instagram story, Terry G addressed a different issue entirely – a false death rumor circulating online. His Wikipedia page had been erroneously edited to state that he had passed away on December 14, 2023. The artiste confirmed that he is very much alive and urged whoever was spreading the misinformation to desist. He further provided a screenshot as evidence of the false claim, emphasizing the importance of fact-checking in a world increasingly reliant on digital sources for information.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Transit Love (EXchange) Season 3 Continues with Emotional Revelations and Heartfelt Moments
Transit Love (EXchange) Season 3, a TVING reality show that has captivated audiences with its unique premise and emotional storytelling, continued its journey with the release of episodes 2 and 3 on January 5, 2024. The episodes followed the intricate emotional journey of eight ex-lovers: Lee Hye Won, Cho Hwi Hyun, Lee Yu Jung, Kim
Transit Love (EXchange) Season 3 Continues with Emotional Revelations and Heartfelt Moments
Lily Gladstone Scripts History at Golden Globes: A Victory for Indigenous Representation
6 mins ago
Lily Gladstone Scripts History at Golden Globes: A Victory for Indigenous Representation
Love Island: All-Stars Returns – A Second Chance at Love for Iconic Islanders
6 mins ago
Love Island: All-Stars Returns – A Second Chance at Love for Iconic Islanders
Suona Virtuoso Zhang Qianyan Astounds Audience with Breathless 55-Second Performance
2 mins ago
Suona Virtuoso Zhang Qianyan Astounds Audience with Breathless 55-Second Performance
Sexc Danger: A Dancehall Artist's Fight for Recognition and Unity
3 mins ago
Sexc Danger: A Dancehall Artist's Fight for Recognition and Unity
Pedro Pascal's Unexpected Appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes: Worry and Curiosity Sparked Among Fans
3 mins ago
Pedro Pascal's Unexpected Appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes: Worry and Curiosity Sparked Among Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Rolls Out NIS 9 Billion Support Plan for Reservists
57 seconds
Israel Rolls Out NIS 9 Billion Support Plan for Reservists
Steve Reed Commends Mayor Khan's Approach to London Tube Strikes
1 min
Steve Reed Commends Mayor Khan's Approach to London Tube Strikes
Nottingham Forest's Scott McKenna in Transfer Tussle as Trabzonspor Shows Interest
2 mins
Nottingham Forest's Scott McKenna in Transfer Tussle as Trabzonspor Shows Interest
Massive Discounts at The Body Shop's 'Self-Love Sale'
3 mins
Massive Discounts at The Body Shop's 'Self-Love Sale'
Young Mother Succumbs to Liver Failure: A Tragic Tale of Post-Partum Complications
3 mins
Young Mother Succumbs to Liver Failure: A Tragic Tale of Post-Partum Complications
James Ward-Prowse Reflects on West Ham's FA Cup Stalemate with Bristol City
3 mins
James Ward-Prowse Reflects on West Ham's FA Cup Stalemate with Bristol City
West Ham United's Krisztián Hegyi Secures Loan Move to FC Den Bosch
4 mins
West Ham United's Krisztián Hegyi Secures Loan Move to FC Den Bosch
South Bend Employee's Dismissal Sparks Debate Over City's Commitment to Diversity
5 mins
South Bend Employee's Dismissal Sparks Debate Over City's Commitment to Diversity
Team Mouat Clinches Fourth Consecutive Mercure Perth Masters Title; Team Grandy Triumphs in Women's Division
5 mins
Team Mouat Clinches Fourth Consecutive Mercure Perth Masters Title; Team Grandy Triumphs in Women's Division
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
1 hour
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
1 hour
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
3 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
4 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
5 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
7 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
8 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
8 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
8 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app