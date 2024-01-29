Nigerian Artist Takes on Guinness World Record with 90-Hour Caricature Marathon

The art world is abuzz as Nigerian artist, Peter Enehe, undertakes a daring challenge to etch his name in the annals of the Guinness World Records. Armed with an unwavering resolve and an enduring passion for art, Enehe embarked on an ambitious 90-hour caricature drawing marathon in an attempt to break the current record. The feat commenced on January 25 and lasted till January 28, against the backdrop of the scenic Chinbell Luxury Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The existing record, at 77 hours, 1 minute, and 16 seconds, was set by Indian artist Hariom Kumar Singh, who completed 712 caricatures back on November 11, 2017, in Uttar Pradesh, India. Enehe's bid to surpass this record is not just about personal achievement, but an audacious move to put Nigeria on the map in a domain made illustrious by unique talents and determination.

An Outpouring of Support

During the marathon, Enehe enjoyed an outpouring of support from spectators who thronged the venue, as well as friends and family who lent their words of encouragement through social media. This display of solidarity underscores the power of community and the transformative role of art in bridging gaps and fostering unity.

Following the conclusion of the marathon, Enehe claimed to have surpassed the existing record by completing 78 hours of non-stop drawing. However, the official recognition by the Guinness World Records is still pending. This development serves as a testament to Enehe's unyielding spirit, and the world awaits with bated breath for the official confirmation.

While the official acknowledgement is yet to be made, the journey of Enehe, from the first stroke of his pencil to the last, has already etched an inspiring story in the hearts of many. The attempt forms part of an emerging trend of Nigerians seeking to establish new world records, a clear sign of a nation's growing confidence and ambition since the onset of 2023.