Nigerian Actor Mike Ezu Wows with Fluent Twi; Michael Blackson Returns to Roots

A striking video that has captured the attention of thousands on TikTok features Nigerian actor Mike Ezu skillfully speaking Twi, a local language in Ghana. The video, posted by TikTok user djnaycha1, has propelled into virality with over 10,000 views and 22,000 likes. In the video, the actor is seen being approached by a man who poses questions to him in Twi. Ezu’s confident and fluent responses have not only impressed, but also delighted a multitude of Ghanaians.

Learning Twi for the Silver Screen

Interestingly, Ezu’s proficiency in Twi did not come naturally. The actor learned the language specifically for a film scene that required him to engage in an intense, angry confrontation in Twi. The evident effort and dedication Ezu put into mastering the language have added to the admiration from his fans and spectators alike.

Reactions and Jollof Rice

The video has sparked numerous positive comments, with many laughing and joking that Ezu’s fluency in Twi stemmed from his indulgence in superior Ghanaian jollof rice. This light-hearted banter has added a touch of humor to the otherwise awe-inspiring showcase of linguistic talent.

Another Star Shines in Ghana

In related news, US-based Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson recently made a heartfelt visit to his hometown of Agona Nsaba in Ghana. Blackson used Instagram to chronicle his interactions with the locals and his plans concerning the first anniversary of a school he had established in the village. His dedication towards giving back to his community has resonated deeply with his followers.