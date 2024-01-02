Nicole Parker to Portray Céline Dion in Off-Broadway Show ‘Titanique’

Celebrated actress and comedian, Nicole Parker, known for her roles in ‘Mad TV’ and the Broadway musical ‘Wicked’, is preparing to step into the spotlight in an Off-Broadway musical, ‘Titanique’, depicting the iconic role of Céline Dion. Parker will replace Jackie Burns, who is set to finish her performance on January 28, with Parker taking over from February 9 till March 31.

‘Titanique’: A Comedic Spin on the Titanic Tale

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, ‘Titanique’ offers a humorous reimagining of the blockbuster film ‘Titanic’, featuring the hit songs of pop diva, Céline Dion. After opening in June 2022 at the Asylum Theater, the musical enjoyed an impressive run, leading to its transfer to the Daryl Roth Theatre where it is slated to continue its performance until June 16.

Stellar Cast and Crew

Besides Parker’s addition, the production also boasts of a star-studded ensemble including Lindsay Heather Pearce portraying Rose and Michael Williams as Jack. Frankie Grande and Nathan Lee Graham are also set to join the cast from January 12 to February 18 and February 25 respectively. The show’s creative team features director Tye Blue, choreographer Ellenore Scott, and music supervisor Nicholas Connell, among others in design and technical roles.

Nicole Parker: A Blend of Comedy and Musical Talent

With her experience in comedy and musical theatre, Nicole Parker brings a unique flair to her role in ‘Titanique’. In addition to her stint on ‘Mad TV’, Parker has demonstrated her stage prowess in ‘Wicked’ and ‘Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me’ on Broadway. Her portrayal of Céline Dion in the Off-Broadway production of ‘Titanique’ promises to be another feather in her cap, adding to her impressive repertoire of performances.