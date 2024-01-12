en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad Suit to Hit Sotheby’s Auction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Suit to Hit Sotheby's Auction

The iconic grey, pin-striped suit worn by Nicole Kidman in her highly-recognized AMC Theatres advertisement is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby’s, as part of their ‘Visions of America’ series. The suit, originally part of Michael Kors’ 40th Anniversary Fall/Winter 2021 collection, is expected to fetch a price between $5,000 and $10,000. With the public exhibition slated from January 12-19, the auction will commence on January 19, extending till the 29th of the same month.

AMC Ad: A Pop Culture Phenomenon

The suit’s popularity soared post-pandemic, as the AMC advertisement featuring Kidman became a piece of pop culture. It inspired parodies, including a notable spoof on Saturday Night Live. AMC Theatres, capitalizing on this fame, even produced related merchandise, further catapulting the suit into the limelight.

Nicole Kidman: A Veteran in the Spotlight

Nicole Kidman, an Oscar-winning actress, is known for her roles in films such as ‘Days of Thunder,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘Cold Mountain,’ ‘Paddington,’ and the ‘Aquaman’ series. She has been nominated for five Oscars, winning one, and has bagged six Golden Globe awards. Her recent works include ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer,’ ‘Bombshell,’ ‘The Northman,’ and ‘Being the Ricardos.’ Kidman’s involvement extends to television as well, starring and executive producing in Paramount+’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’

Looking Ahead: Kidman’s Future Projects

With a career that continues to flourish, Kidman’s upcoming projects include ‘Spellbound,’ ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘Holland, Michigan,’ ‘Babygirl,’ ‘The Perfect Couple,’ and ‘The Last Anniversary.’ As the auction approaches, the spotlight on Kidman’s iconic suit promises only to brighten, mirroring the actress’s own shining career.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

