Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad Suit up for Auction in Sotheby’s ‘Visions of America’

A celebration of American craftsmanship and culture, the “Visions of America” auction series at Sotheby’s is turning heads not just for its range of items from fine art and historic maps to whiskey and manuscripts, but for a unique piece of recent pop culture history: Nicole Kidman’s grey, pin-striped Michael Kors suit from a well-known AMC pre-film advertisement. The suit is expected to fetch a sum between $5,000 and $10,000.

Icon of High-Camp Cinema

The advertisement, which began screening over a year ago in AMC multiplexes, quickly took on a life of its own. It became a beloved piece of high-camp cinema, with fans memorizing and reciting the dialogue, even creating tribute merchandise. The suit in question, a grey, pin-striped creation by Michael Kors, worn by Nicole Kidman, became a symbol of the ad’s quirky charm and is being auctioned as part of Sotheby’s series.

A Showcase of American Ingenuity

The “Visions of America” series covers three floors of Sotheby’s New York headquarters, presenting objects from the 17th century to the present that highlight the depth and breadth of American ingenuity. From fine art, furniture, and fashion to decorative arts, folk art, and more, the series is a testament to the creativity and craftsmanship that have shaped the country.

Curation by Thom Browne

American fashion designer Thom Browne, known for his innovative and avant-garde designs, is the curatorial partner for the series. Browne has selected his favorite pieces for the exhibition, which includes Kidman’s iconic suit among other treasures. The public exhibitions ran from January 12-19, and the auctions are set to take place from January 19-29.