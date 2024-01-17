Nicole Kidman Reminisces About 'BMX Bandits' on its 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of the 1983 action film 'BMX Bandits' has stirred a wave of nostalgia in its breakout star, Nicole Kidman. The Australian actress recently shared her memories of the film with the Sydney Morning Herald, looking back fondly at the enjoyment she experienced and the realization that acting could also be fun.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Accompanying her reminiscence was a throwback photo of a 16-year-old Kidman, sporting wild curly hair—a stark contrast to her current straight long strawberry blonde locks. This image of Kidman brings back a time that marked the beginning of her illustrious career, setting her on a path that would see her undergo various transformations for her roles over the years.

Transformations and New Projects

Last year, Kidman surprised her fans by revisiting her early iconic look. She sported curly red hair and showcased this drastic makeover on Instagram, pairing her new hairstyle with a lacy, light blue dress. Beyond personal transformations, Kidman has also taken on a fresh look for her role in Amazon Prime's new six-part series 'Expats.'

In 'Expats,' Kidman is seen wearing a short blonde wig, a departure from her usual golden locks. The series is based on the internationally best-selling novel 'The Expatriates' by Janice Y. K. Lee, set in Hong Kong. Apart from her role in the series, Kidman also serves as an executive producer. The series is set to premiere on January 26 on the streaming platform.

More than just an Actress

Furthermore, Kidman's transformations extend beyond her physical appearance. Experts speculate that her smile has undergone dental procedures such as gum contouring, veneers, teeth straightening, and whitening, enhancing her mature, wider smile and harmonizing it with her facial features.

And it's not just her physical transformations that have shaped Kidman's career. She has shown courage and resilience, overcoming challenges such as being deemed 'too tall for Hollywood' early in her career. Nevertheless, she has used these experiences to teach her daughters about the superpowers of courage and resilience, proving that she is much more than just an actress.