Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Her Career, Choices, and Upcoming Projects

Nicole Kidman, the eminent Australian actress, recently appeared on Stellar's 'Something To Talk About' podcast, where she divulged insights into her extensive Hollywood career, particularly as a woman in her fifties. The 56-year-old, known for her versatile acting prowess and bold artistic expressions, used the platform to reflect on her journey, including the backlash she faced for her bold fashion choices.

Breaking Societal Norms

One of the notable instances Kidman discussed was her 2022 Vanity Fair micro skirt photoshoot, which sparked considerable controversy. However, the actress embraced a philosophy of 'teenage choices,' emphasizing that her decisions are driven by her feelings rather than societal expectations. She believes in making choices without anticipating the consequences that may give rise to hesitation. Kidman also expressed her preference for not knowing the public reactions, allowing her to stay true to herself and her artistic aspirations.

Kidman: The Actor and Producer

Besides her celebrated acting career, Kidman is also a successful producer through her company, Blossom Films. She is currently invested in 'The Last Anniversary,' a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 2006 novel. The project, being produced with Per Saari, features Australian actors and accents and is being filmed in Sydney. This endeavor marks a continuation of Kidman's collaborative relationship with Moriarty, a close friend whose works have previously been adapted into successful series such as 'Big Little Lies' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers.'

From 'Big Little Lies' to 'Expats'

During the podcast, Kidman also touched upon her role in the forthcoming Amazon Video drama 'Expats.' She plays the character of Margaret, who suffers the loss of her young son early in the series. Kidman shared her emotional vulnerability during the shooting in Hong Kong and how it influenced her performance. Additionally, she hinted at a possible third season of 'Big Little Lies' while describing 'Expats' as a slow burn reminiscent of Kieślowski's 'Dekalog' and Bergman's 'Scenes from a Marriage.'