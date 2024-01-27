Nicole Eggert Expresses Regret Over Early Breast Implants

Renowned for her role as Summer Quinn on 'Baywatch', Nicole Eggert has recently shared her regrets over deciding to get breast implants at just 18 years old. The actress, who began her acting career at the tender age of 8, confessed a feeling of inadequacy and self-consciousness while filming 'Baywatch' amidst her fit and petite co-stars. This insecurity, exacerbated by the unflattering single-piece swimsuits worn on set, led her to opt for breast implant surgery during a break in filming, a move she now dubs a 'stupid 18-year-old decision'.

Body Image and Self-Esteem in Hollywood

Despite being an adept swimmer who spent her childhood on the very Southern California beaches where 'Baywatch' was filmed, Eggert's discomfort with her body image nudged her towards multiple breast augmentation surgeries over the years. Her quest for a perceived perfect figure even led her to feature on E!'s 'Botched' in 2015, seeking a breast reduction.

Dispelling Rumours of Jealousy and Competition

Eggert has also vehemently disputed claims from show producers that she felt competitive with co-star Pamela Anderson and had undergone surgery out of jealousy. While acknowledging Anderson's natural beauty, Eggert wonders aloud why her co-star opted for heavy makeup, though she respects it as a personal preference.

Turning Regrets into Lessons for the Future

Now 52 years old, Eggert is focusing her energy on producing and starring in a new documentary titled 'Baywatch: The American Dream'. The film will feature interviews with the series' top stars, delving into the cultural impact and personal experiences tied to the iconic show. With her candid confession, Eggert hopes to inspire younger generations to embrace their natural bodies, encouraging them to learn from her past mistakes and insecurities.