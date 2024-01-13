Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in ‘Renfield’ Fails to Captivate Audiences

Nicolas Cage, the acclaimed actor and unexpected internet sensation, has once again donned the mantle of a vampire. This time, in the form of Count Dracula for the film ‘Renfield.’ Known for his propensity to embrace unconventional roles, Cage’s latest endeavor has, unfortunately, fallen short of captivating audiences.

From Meme to Dracula

Cage’s previous portrayal of a vampire, in the film ‘Vampire’s Kiss,’ is remembered more for its memetic value rather than its cinematic merit. Despite his expressed discontent over his ‘memeification,’ Cage took on the role of the iconic count, drawing inspiration from a wide array of eclectic sources.

An Eclectic Inspiration for Dracula

Cage’s sources of inspiration for his portrayal of Dracula spanned from his pet crow Huginn to Anne Bancroft’s Mrs. Robinson in ‘The Graduate.’ Interestingly, he also cites his father, August Coppola, as an influence on his Dracula. Additionally, Cage studied performances of Dracula by actors he admired, such as Bela Lugosi, Frank Langella, Christopher Lee, and Gary Oldman, using them as a foundation for his interpretation. However, he consciously distanced himself from Lugosi’s portrayal, leaning more towards Christopher Lee’s version from the Hammer horror films.

Box Office Blues

Despite Cage’s unique take on the iconic character, and his personal admiration for the Dracula portrayed by Gary Oldman in Francis Ford Coppola’s film (who happens to be Cage’s uncle), ‘Renfield,’ directed by Chris McKay, failed to attract audiences. The film’s underwhelming performance at the box office was paralleled by the similarly themed ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ by André Øvredal, hinting that the character of Dracula may not resonate as strongly with contemporary audiences as it once did.