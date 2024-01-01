en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nicolas Cage Shines in A24’s Surreal Dramedy ‘Dream Scenario’: A Review

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Nicolas Cage Shines in A24’s Surreal Dramedy ‘Dream Scenario’: A Review

Nicolas Cage graces the silver screen once more in Dream Scenario, a surreal dramedy by A24, where he brings to life the character of Paul Matthews, a middle-aged biology professor. Matthews’ life takes a bewildering twist as he starts appearing in people’s dreams, not only those of acquaintances but also complete strangers around the world. This peculiar ability catapults him into an unexpected form of celebrity, attracting the attention of a public relations firm eager to exploit his viral status by offering him a role as a spokesperson for Sprite.

A High-Concept Premise

Bearing a metaphysical, high-concept premise, Dream Scenario draws parallels with groundbreaking films like Being John Malkovich and Adaptation, where Cage also took center stage. The film is a stark exploration of sudden fame and the challenges that come with it, as well as the impact of one’s actions within the subconscious realm on their real-world reputation. Despite its enticing setup, the film reportedly struggles to match the complexity and development of Kaufman’s storytelling, feeling at times more like a minimalistic sketch rather than a fully fleshed-out narrative.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Nicolas Cage, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Julianne Nicholson and Michael Cera. Delving into the life of an ordinary family man, the story takes a nightmarish turn as Cage’s character gains stardom in the most unconventional way possible and must navigate the challenges and implications of his newfound notoriety.

Exploring Themes of Cancel Culture

Dream Scenario also explores contemporary themes of cancel culture and the blending of reality with representation. As Paul’s dream avatar begins to act out, the film probes into the societal implications of this behavior. However, the film’s climax, a retreat into the subconscious, is purportedly weakened by Paul’s lackluster desires and diffidence, leaving room for further narrative development.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

