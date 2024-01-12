en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nicolas Cage Disinterested in Reprising Superman Role, Cites CGI Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Nicolas Cage Disinterested in Reprising Superman Role, Cites CGI Issues

In a recent interview with Deadline, renowned actor Nicolas Cage expressed his disinclination towards reprising the role of Superman, a character he once held in high regard. The actor drew attention to his past engagement with the character, shedding light on his vision for the superhero and his experiences during the ill-fated production of ‘Superman Lives’. Even though Cage expressed a level of satisfaction seeing his interpretation of Superman in ‘The Flash’, he candidly shared his reservations and dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the production.

A Past Project in Limbo

Cage reminisced about a past venture where he was slated to don the cape of the Man of Steel in a film directed by Tim Burton. The project, unfortunately, found itself shelved after two years in the pre-production phase. The abrupt cancellation of the film left Cage bewildered, considering the success Tim Burton had previously achieved with the Batman series, starring Michael Keaton.

The Flash: Cameo and Controversy

The seasoned actor also touched upon his recent cameo appearance in ‘The Flash’. Cage’s portrayal of Superman in this movie utilized CGI to de-age the actor and featured him in a battle against a gigantic spider, a scenario he did not physically enact. Cage expressed dissatisfaction with the over-reliance on CGI and the final outcome of his cameo. His sentiments echo the reported aversion Tim Burton holds towards the extensive use of AI in filmmaking.

Superman No More?

Despite his previous enthusiasm for the character, Cage has now made it clear that he does not anticipate returning to the iconic superhero role. The actor’s recent statements have sparked a debate among fans, leaving them to speculate about the future of the character. As it stands, the Man of Steel may have to seek a new face to carry forward his legacy.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

