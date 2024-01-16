Nicolas Cage Champions Underrated Film 'Bringing Out The Dead'

Nicolas Cage, an actor of high repute with a catalog of notable films under his belt, recently voiced his appreciation for one of his lesser-known films, 'Bringing Out The Dead'. Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, Cage believes this film has not received the recognition it deserves.

Remembering 'Bringing Out The Dead'

Based on a novel by Joe Connelly, 'Bringing Out The Dead' narrates the life of Frank Pierce, a Manhattan paramedic grappling with the emotional impact of his job. Despite its release in 1999, the film only grossed $16.8 million against a $55 million budget. Cage attributes this underperformance to a misdirected marketing campaign that inaccurately positioned it as an action film rather than the intricate character study it truly is.

The Film's Unique Abstract Style

Cage acknowledges that the film's distinctive, abstract style might have played a part in its misinterpretation by the audience, leading to its disappointing box office returns. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the film's potential resurgence. He has expressed hope that a high-definition re-release, coupled with a new interview with Scorsese, may pique interest in the film once more.

Critical Reception and Cage's Belief

Despite its poor box office performance, 'Bringing Out The Dead' was generally well-received by critics, boasting a 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Cage regards it as one of his finest performances and holds onto the belief that a critical reassessment could spark renewed appreciation for the film.