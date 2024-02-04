Nicola Peltz Reveals Family Ties at 'Lola' Premiere with Beckhams' Support

At the heart of Hollywood's glitz and glamour, actress and model Nicola Peltz unveiled her directorial debut film, 'Lola,' at the Regency Bruin Theatre. With the Beckham family's support, including her husband Brooklyn Beckham, and Victoria Beckham, Nicola graced the premiere. However, one significant absence was her sister-in-law, Harper Beckham, whom Nicola has often described as the perfect little sister.

Family Bonds in the Spotlight

Nicola's affection towards Harper has been a recurring theme in their relationship. The actress, who is 29, feels blessed to have Harper in her life, and it's a sentiment that was carried into her film. The sibling relationship depicted in 'Lola' was inspired by her real-life bond with her godson, adding an honest, personal touch to the movie.

Victoria Beckham's Fashion Influence

For the premiere, Nicola donned a custom outfit designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. Her choice of attire not only reflected her personal style but also her admiration for Victoria's talent as a fashion designer. This mutual respect and support have served to strengthen their bond, dispelling rumors of any feud within the Beckham family.

Beckham Family's Support for Nicola

From attending Victoria's fashion show to creating a TikTok video with Harper, Nicola's integration into the Beckham family has been well-documented on social media. The Beckhams' support for Nicola was evident at the 'Lola' premiere, further solidifying their family ties. As Nicola steps into the director's shoes for the first time, the Beckhams' support will undoubtedly be a source of strength and encouragement for her.