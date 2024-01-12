en English
Arts & Entertainment

Nicola Peltz-Beckham Unveils Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Lola’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
On the cusp of her 29th birthday, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, renowned for her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham and her acting career, launched the first trailer of her directorial debut film, ‘Lola.’ A personal passion project, ‘Lola’ not only showcases Nicola’s directorial vision but also her prowess as a screenwriter, shared with co-director Bria Vinaite.

The Story of ‘Lola’

Set in 2002 in middle America, ‘Lola’ narrates the story of 19-year-old Lola as she attempts to shield her little brother from the toxicity of their home environment. However, as the narrative unfolds, Lola spirals into the abyss of drug addiction, marking her path with struggle and redemption. The plot is punctuated by a tragic event that upends Lola’s life, adding an intensified layer to the narrative. Academy Award-nominated actress Virginia Madsen lends her talent to the role of the mother, Mona, adding depth to the familial dynamics depicted in the film.

The Release and Family Support

Scheduled for a limited release on February 9, ‘Lola’ is poised to make waves in the cinematic landscape. The trailer’s release found resonance on social media, especially with Nicola’s family. Victoria Beckham, Nicola’s mother-in-law and former Spice Girl, expressed her pride by sharing the trailer, highlighting their close-knit relationship. Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s husband, mirrored this sentiment, showing his support and conveying his anticipation for audiences to witness the film.

Personal Life Mirrored on Screen?

While ‘Lola’ promises a compelling narrative on the silver screen, it also subtly reflects Nicola’s emphasis on the importance of a supportive and close-knit family system in her personal life. She has often shared her reliance on her mother and Brooklyn for support. The closeness of these relationships is mirrored in the film’s narrative, where familial bonds form the backbone of the plot.

The trailer release coincided with Nicola’s 29th birthday, a day marked with heartfelt humor and tributes from Victoria Beckham, further emphasizing the warmth of their relationship. As Nicola steps into this new role as a director, audiences worldwide eagerly await the release of ‘Lola.’

