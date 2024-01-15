Nickobella and SSL Music Release Techno Remix of Bulgarian Traditional Song

Acclaimed DJ and producer Nickobella, also known as Ferhat Demir, and SSL Music, a luminary in Turkey’s dance music label industry, have collaboratively launched a techno interpretation of a Bulgarian folk song, entitled “Bre Petrunko Techno Mix“. This innovative track is a fusion of deep-seated cultural heritage and modern electronic music, producing a compelling dance anthem that underscores Nickobella’s mastery in music production.

A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Innovation

The “Bre Petrunko Techno Mix” is a transformative rendition that morphs a Bulgarian traditional song into an energetic, club-ready hit. This track serves as a testament to Nickobella’s ability to seamlessly integrate traditional influences with contemporary electronic beats, resulting in a culturally rich and undeniably danceable track. The release has garnered positive acclaim both domestically and on the international stage, further solidifying Nickobella’s reputation in the electronic music scene.

SSL Music: A Catalyst for Emerging Talent

SSL Music is renowned for its knack of discovering and nurturing talent, transforming emerging artists into recognized figures in the music industry. Their collaboration with Nickobella, a Turkish DJ and music producer with a wealth of experience in electronic music, is a testament to their commitment to promoting talent within the electronic dance music industry. Their combined efforts have further elevated Turkey’s dance music scene to international recognition.

Nickobella’s Prolific Career in the Music Industry

Since his career began in 2009, Nickobella has produced over 40 songs and has collaborated with major record labels such as Spinnin’ Records, Dharma Worldwide, Controversia, Sony Music, and Buce Records. His work has received support from esteemed DJs and producers like KSHMR, R3hab, Afrojack, and Martin Garrix. The release of “Bre Petrunko Techno Mix” marks another significant achievement in Nickobella’s career, further bridging the gap between fans of traditional music and contemporary electronic beats.