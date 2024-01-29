Nicki Minaj's 'Big Foot' Diss Track Escalates Feud with Megan Thee Stallion, Lupe Fiasco Reacts

The rap world is abuzz as the feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion intensifies with the release of Minaj's contentious new diss track, 'Big Foot.' The track has sparked controversy in the music community, with many perceiving it as a crude, hurried response to Megan Thee Stallion's earlier release, 'HISS.'
Unfolding Drama
The diss track, which criticizes Megan Thee Stallion's integrity and references her mother's passing, has drawn backlash from fans and fellow artists alike. Critics lament that the song could potentially damage Minaj's career, indicating that it was hastily produced out of spite. Even industry observers, such as radio host Ebro, speculate that the escalating feud might be a calculated marketing strategy to keep fans engaged.
Unexpected Inclusion
Within the lyrics of 'Big Foot,' Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco found himself unexpectedly named. Minaj used Fiasco's surname to liken Megan Thee Stallion's career to a 'mess,' causing surprise and amusement for the rapper. In response, Lupe shared a meme from 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' expressing his astonishment at being included in the ongoing drama.
Continuing Controversy
As the feud continues to unfold, it remains a hot topic in the music industry and among fans. Despite previous collaborations, the animosity between the Grammy-winning artists shows no signs of abating. With Minaj's scathing lyrics and Megan's pointed responses fueling the controversy, the fallout of this feud remains to be seen.
As the rap world watches with bated breath, we invite our readers to share their perspectives on Lupe's reaction, the quality of 'Big Foot,' and the current state of this rap rivalry.