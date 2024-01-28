Nicki Minaj Congratulates Ben Shapiro as 'Facts' Tops U.S. iTunes Chart

When conservative commentator, Ben Shapiro, teamed up with rapper Tom MacDonald, no one could have predicted the result. Their collaborative song, "Facts", has clinched the number one spot on the U.S. iTunes chart. Among the many voices reacting to this unexpected success was rapper Nicki Minaj, who extended her congratulations despite a history of contentious interactions with Shapiro.

Minaj Congratulates Shapiro

Minaj took to social media to express her thoughts on the song, noting a resemblance to her track "Roman's Revenge" when the beat starts. Shapiro responded to her post with humor, quipping about his sudden fame and pondering which world tour to embark on next. The exchange marked a surprising turn of events given the previous spats between the two, particularly over Shapiro's response to Minaj's song "Pound Town 2" last year.

"Facts" Tops the Charts

The song has not only secured the top position on the overall iTunes chart but has also dominated the hip-hop/rap chart. Rolling Stone described "Facts" as an anti-woke anthem featuring Shapiro, who has a reputation for his political commentary. The track has certainly stirred up the music world, with reactions ranging from surprise to confusion.

Shapiro's Controversial Foray into Rap

Although the song's success is undeniable, some fans have found Shapiro's venture into rap perplexing. The commentator, known for his conservative views, once told Zuby, an indie rapper and podcast host, that he did not consider rap to be real music. This past declaration has led to bewilderment and criticism from some quarters over his involvement in a rap song. Regardless of the controversy, "Facts" remains a chart-topping hit, marking a significant moment in the intersection of music and politics.