Nick Jonas and King's Unexpected Rendition Steals the Show at Lollapalooza Mumbai

Global pop sensation, Nick Jonas, left a lasting imprint on the audience at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai, partnering with Indian artist King for a riveting performance of 'Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife,' a chart-topping track they released last year. The performance promptly became a sensation on the festival's opening day, triggering a wave of excitement and gratitude among fans on social media platforms like Instagram.

A Surprise Rendition Steals the Show

Although the Jonas Brothers, consisting of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, regaled the crowd with a medley of their hit songs, it was Nick's unexpected rendition of 'Maan Meri Jaan' that emerged as a standout moment. The audience responded with palpable enthusiasm, with fans expressing their exhilaration on various social media platforms.

Lollapalooza Mumbai: A Musical Melting Pot

Lollapalooza Mumbai, a two-day extravaganza held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28, presented a vibrant lineup of international and Indian artists. Artists included Sting, Halsey, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, and When Chai Met Toast, among others. The festival, renowned for its eclectic performances, caters to a broad spectrum of musical preferences, offering something for everyone.

Anticipation and Excitement

Earlier, Nick Jonas and his brothers had shared their excitement about their first-ever performance in India, promising surprises for their fans. The anticipation culminated in a memorable performance, setting a high bar for the festival's second day. Priyanka Chopra, Nick's wife and Indian actress, also shared glimpses of her family vacation with Nick Jonas and their daughter, adding to the buzz surrounding the event.