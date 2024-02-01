Nicholas Galitzine: Ascending to New Heights with 'Mary & George' and 'The Idea Of You'

British actor Nicholas Galitzine, celebrated for his portrayal of Prince Henry in the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ rom-com 'Red, White & Royal Blue,' is primed to enthrall audiences with two high-profile projects slated for release in Spring 2024. Galitzine's versatile acting prowess has been previously displayed in films like 'Handsome Devil,' 'The Craft: Legacy,' and 'Cinderella,' as well as in a contrasting character in 'Bottoms.'

'Mary & George': Climbing the Ladder of Aristocracy

The first of Galitzine's upcoming projects is the Starz miniseries 'Mary & George,' where he dons the role of George Villers, the 1st Duke of Buckingham. Set to premiere in the UK in March and in the U.S. on April 5, the series narrates the intriguing tale of a mother-son duo leveraging their charm to ascend the ranks of the aristocracy during King James's reign. The miniseries guarantees a unique mix of drama, sass, and sexuality.

'The Idea Of You': A Pop Star Romance

The second venture, 'The Idea Of You,' casts Galitzine as Hayes, a character bearing noticeable resemblances to pop sensation Harry Styles. The movie, also featuring Anne Hathaway, unravels a romance between a single mother and a younger pop star. The film will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 2.

Additional Achievements and Recognition

Adding to Galitzine's blossoming career, his films 'Red, White & Royal Blue' and 'Bottoms' have been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Queerties Awards. With a string of diverse roles and notable performances, Nicholas Galitzine is indeed set for a significant spotlight in the entertainment industry.