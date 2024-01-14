en English
Arts & Entertainment

ni-hao!!!!: An Independent Japanese Quartet Gains International Exposure

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
In the vibrant city of Kyoto, Japan, back in the year 2000, four musicians decided to embark on a sonic adventure, forming the band ni-hao!!!!. They began their journey as an independent and self-managed group, experimenting with grunge and psychedelic rock. Over time, their music evolved, taking on a unique new wave style. However, their most significant transformation was the advent of ‘Cheer Punk,’ a genre characterized by chaotic energy and intense performances.

A Pleasant Surprise

Recently, ni-hao!!!! gained an unexpected boost in exposure when Spanish singer Rosalía featured their track ‘Matsuri-Shake’ on the playlist she curated for her Motomami tour. This inclusion is a testament to the band’s universal appeal, transcending language and cultural barriers with their unique sound.

Color-Coded Identities

One striking aspect of ni-hao!!!! is their color-coded identities. The current lineup consists of Yukari, Akiro, Miwako, and Kaori, each represented by a unique color. Their performances are an intense mélange of energetic drumming, complex bass lines, and noisy guitar chords. Their lyrics, often centered around themes of feminism and freedom, echo the spirit of punk.

Unstoppable Energy

Despite the language barrier, ni-hao!!!! has been able to engage audiences around the world. Every performance transforms into an inclusive and energetic experience, as the band radiates an infectious zeal. They have released numerous singles and continue to maintain their punk ethos. Looking ahead, ni-hao!!!! aspires to perform even when they hit their 80s, albeit at a slower pace. This band, with its distinct sound and relentless spirit, is a testament to the transformative power of music.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

