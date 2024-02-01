NHK Set to Premiere 'Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai' Anime in April 2024

In an exciting announcement, Japanese broadcaster NHK has disclosed the premiere of a riveting new anime series, 'Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai' (The Crow Does Not Choose the Master), slated for April 2024. The series is a captivating adaptation of Chisato Abe's novel from the acclaimed Yatagarasu book series. A promotional video and visual have been unveiled, shedding light on the team behind the project and the cast bringing the story to life.

Unveiling the Creative Team and Cast

Yoshiaki Kyougoku, known for his brilliant work in the industry, has been appointed as the director of the series. Yukiko Yamamuro is handling the intricate process of scriptwriting, while Takumo Norita is working on the character design. The animation production is in the capable hands of Studio Pierrot, known for its excellent work in the field of animation.

Captivating Plot and Characters

The plot, set in a fantastical world, revolves around an eccentric and intriguing Yatagarasu boy named Yukiya. In a twist of fate, Yukiya is chosen to serve as the retainer to the imperial prince. The narrative follows Yukiya and the prince as they deftly navigate through a maze of court intrigues and conspiracies. The voice acting cast includes talents like Mutsumi Tamura and Miyu Irino, who are sure to bring depth to their characters and further enrich the story.

Anticipation for the Premiere

With the release of the promotional video and visual, fans of the Yatagarasu series are eagerly awaiting the premiere. The blend of court intrigue, fantasy, and rich characterization is certain to make 'Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai' a standout series in the anime world. As the countdown to April 2024 begins, the anticipation continues to build.