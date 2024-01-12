NH Philharmonic Orchestra Joins Forces with College Choruses for Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony Performances

In an extraordinary confluence of music and cinema, choral groups from Keene State College and Plymouth State University have joined forces with the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra for a series of performances that promise to be a treat for the senses. These special performances will immerse audiences in the soundscape of Gustav Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony, also known as Symphony No. 2, a masterpiece that delves into profound themes of life, death, and rebirth.

Music and Cinema: An Enthralling Symbiosis

Adding a unique cinematic twist to the concerts, the event is also designed as a nod to the release of the Netflix film “Maestro”, directed by Bradley Cooper. The film explores the life of iconic conductor Leonard Bernstein, making these performances an exploration not just of classical music, but of its connections to the contemporary world of cinema.

Performances: Dates, Venues, and Details

The concerts are slated to be held at Plymouth State University’s Silver Center on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m., and at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. Orchestrating the ensemble of musicians and vocalists at these performances will be conductor Mark Latham.

Excitement and Anticipation

Toni DeGennaro, Executive Director of the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, expressed her excitement about the collaboration. The synergy between the live performance and the themes presented in “Maestro” is something she believes will provide audiences with a unique and enriching experience. Tickets for these performances are available for purchase on the orchestra’s website, with live streaming options also offered for the Feb. 25 concert.

By bringing together the worlds of music and cinema, this collaboration offers audiences an opportunity to engage with classical music in a fresh and exciting way, underscoring the enduring relevance and power of such masterpieces in our contemporary context.