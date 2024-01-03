Ngot Bi: The Master Weaver of Sarawak Safeguarding a Dying Art

In the tranquil setting of Kampung Semera Ulu Sadong Jaya, Asa Jaya, Sarawak, a 91-year-old woman named Ngot Bi intricately weaves a narrative of cultural heritage, one mat at a time. With over 80 years of experience, Ngot has dedicated her life to preserving the pandan bergerang—a lattice plaited pandanus leaves technique—that has been a part of the Malay community in Saribas, Sarawak.

Ngot Bi: A Master Weaver

Ngot’s handwoven mats, a labor of love that can take up to a year to complete, are not just utilitarian objects. They serve as vital cultural artifacts, used for various functions such as prayers and weddings. The intricate designs and meticulous craftsmanship of her pieces are the embodiment of a time-honored tradition, reflecting the rich tapestry of the Malaysian heritage.

A testament to her skill and dedication, Ngot has been recognized both nationally and internationally. In acknowledgment of her exceptional talent, she was awarded Best Traditional Weaving (Plaiting) at the Hasanah Gold Thread Awards by Yayasan Hasanah. Furthermore, her international acclaim includes a UNESCO award received in 2005 and the title of Master Weaver Craftswoman, bestowed upon her by Kraftangan Malaysia in 2014.

The Future of Pandan Bergerang Weaving

Despite her passion for weaving and the prestige associated with her craft, Ngot harbors concerns about the future of the pandan bergerang technique. The younger generation, she observed, shows little interest in this traditional weaving craft, possibly due to the time-consuming nature of the process and the modest financial returns it offers.

Ngot, however, remains hopeful. She believes that an increased focus on workshops by organizations could stoke the interest of the youth, encouraging them to participate and appreciate the art of tikar bergerang weaving. Preserving this age-old craft, she feels, is not just about maintaining a tradition, but also about ensuring that the cultural identity of her community continues to thrive.