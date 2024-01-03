en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ngamoni Huata: A Beacon of the Māori Performing Arts Passes Away

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Ngamoni Huata: A Beacon of the Māori Performing Arts Passes Away

Ngamoni Huata, a formidable figure in the Māori performing arts landscape, passed away at 78, leaving an indelible imprint on the world of kapa haka. A beloved poi expert and a respected member of Te Arawa, her absence is profoundly felt within the kapa haka community.

The Legacy of Ngamoni Huata

Her life was not just marked by her prowess as a performer, but also her role as a mentor and a judge in kapa haka. She was a published author, celebrated for her work ‘The Rhythm and Life of Poi’—a deep dive into the history and importance of the poi in Māori culture.

Roots and Affiliations

Huata was a descendant of Te Arawa and Mataatua, and had affiliations with multiple iwi, including Ngāti Whare, Te Whakatohea, Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Rangiteaorere, and Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao. Kapa haka was woven into the fabric of her life since her formative years in Whakarewarewa. Her late husband, Hemi Huata also belonged to a distinguished kapa haka lineage, and together, they cultivated numerous groups.

Celebrating a Cultural Beacon

Ngamoni Huata was renowned for her role as a judge at the national kapa haka competition, Te Matatini, and received numerous accolades for her contributions to Māori arts and culture. Her departure has left her four children, several grandchildren, and a wider community in mourning. They, along with others, are gathering at her home marae, Te Pākira at Whakarewarewa, to bid her farewell. A poroporoaki, or farewell, is scheduled for Thursday, with the funeral service, or rā uhunga, to follow on Friday at 11 am.

0
Arts & Entertainment New Zealand Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Captain Miller': Gearing up for a Grand Pre-Release Event

By BNN Correspondents

Miramar Announces 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Featuring Renowned Artists

By BNN Correspondents

Robbie Burns Night: A Scottish Celebration for a Cause

By BNN Correspondents

'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly's Immortal Love Story Premieres at Rotterdam

By BNN Correspondents

League of Legends Stalwart Duy Ascends to Viking Esports Co-Ownership ...
@Gaming · 1 min
League of Legends Stalwart Duy Ascends to Viking Esports Co-Ownership ...
heart comment 0
Shawn Mendes’ Reflections on 2023: Embracing Lows and Finding Therapy in Music

By BNN Correspondents

Shawn Mendes' Reflections on 2023: Embracing Lows and Finding Therapy in Music
Megan Thee Stallion Expands Brand Partnerships with Nike and Planet Fitness

By BNN Correspondents

Megan Thee Stallion Expands Brand Partnerships with Nike and Planet Fitness
Kanye West Unwelcome at Miami Resort: An Apology and A New Album

By BNN Correspondents

Kanye West Unwelcome at Miami Resort: An Apology and A New Album
Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival: A Grand Cultural Spectacle

By BNN Correspondents

Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival: A Grand Cultural Spectacle
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
13 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
27 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
29 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
34 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
43 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
46 seconds
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
49 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
54 seconds
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
57 seconds
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
49 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app