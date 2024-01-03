Ngamoni Huata: A Beacon of the Māori Performing Arts Passes Away

Ngamoni Huata, a formidable figure in the Māori performing arts landscape, passed away at 78, leaving an indelible imprint on the world of kapa haka. A beloved poi expert and a respected member of Te Arawa, her absence is profoundly felt within the kapa haka community.

The Legacy of Ngamoni Huata

Her life was not just marked by her prowess as a performer, but also her role as a mentor and a judge in kapa haka. She was a published author, celebrated for her work ‘The Rhythm and Life of Poi’—a deep dive into the history and importance of the poi in Māori culture.

Roots and Affiliations

Huata was a descendant of Te Arawa and Mataatua, and had affiliations with multiple iwi, including Ngāti Whare, Te Whakatohea, Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Rangiteaorere, and Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao. Kapa haka was woven into the fabric of her life since her formative years in Whakarewarewa. Her late husband, Hemi Huata also belonged to a distinguished kapa haka lineage, and together, they cultivated numerous groups.

Celebrating a Cultural Beacon

Ngamoni Huata was renowned for her role as a judge at the national kapa haka competition, Te Matatini, and received numerous accolades for her contributions to Māori arts and culture. Her departure has left her four children, several grandchildren, and a wider community in mourning. They, along with others, are gathering at her home marae, Te Pākira at Whakarewarewa, to bid her farewell. A poroporoaki, or farewell, is scheduled for Thursday, with the funeral service, or rā uhunga, to follow on Friday at 11 am.