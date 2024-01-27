NFL Star Lamar Jackson Steps on His Own Face, Thanks to a Fan

When Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson walked into his bathroom after the Week 9 regular-season game against the Seattle Seahawks, he was greeted by an unexpected sight: his own face, woven into the fabric of a colorful, handmade rug. The creator of this unique piece was none other than Gordon Carnail, a Ravens fan and the owner of 112Rugs, renowned for his vibrant acrylic yarn rugs.

A Fan's Tribute to a Star Player

It all began when Jordan Brown, the Ravens' equipment coordinator, noticed the rug on social media. Impressed by the meticulous craftsmanship and the tribute to Jackson, he showed it to the quarterback who immediately fell for the rug's charm. Jackson not only expressed his admiration for the rug but later confirmed that he had placed it in his bathroom, humorously mentioning that it didn't feel odd to step on his own face depicted on the rug.

112Rugs: Crafting Homages to NFL Players

Gordon Carnail, the mastermind behind 112Rugs, has been crafting handmade rugs in various styles, shapes, and sizes. His works are not limited to Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Other Ravens' players, including safety Geno Stone and wide receiver Tylan Wallace, have also been immortalized in Carnail's creations. Beyond the Ravens, Carnail was commissioned by the Houston Texans to create a personalized rug of their rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud, which he personally delivered.

Lamar Jackson: Locked In for the MVP

The rug's arrival coincided with the news of Jackson being named as one of the NFL MVP finalists for 2023. Nominated alongside household names like McCaffrey, Prescott, Purdy, and Allen, the motto 'Locked in' has become synonymous with Jackson, reflecting his stellar performance and influence during the season. Whether stepping on his own face on a bespoke rug or stepping onto the field, Lamar Jackson remains locked in, always aiming for victory.