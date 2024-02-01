NFB Honors Late Filmmaker Charles Officer with Black History Month Celebrations

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is set to pay tribute to the late Charles Officer, a renowned filmmaker who passed away on December 1, 2023, as part of its celebrations for Black History Month. Officer's first film, 'The Great Jerome' (Mighty Jerome), a documentary that chronicles the life of Canadian sprinter Harry Jerome, will be made available for free online viewing.

Remembrance Screening and Retrospectives

In addition to the online tribute, a special event will be held at the Alanis-Obomsawin Hall in Montreal on February 7. The event will feature a free screening of 'Le grand Jerome' with French subtitles. The NFB Blog will host two retrospectives focused on Officer's illustrious career and life, as well as the contributions of three pioneering Black filmmakers in Canada.

Guest Curators and NFB Abroad: Africa

Furthering the celebration, the NFB website will be collaborating with six guest curators who will present a selection of their favorite NFB works by Black directors. The website will also spotlight 25 productions helmed by Black creators. In a new initiative called 'The NFB abroad: Africa', the NFB will showcase 19 films made in Africa.

Community Screenings and Tributes

In a bid to foster community involvement, screenings will be conducted across the country. Charles Officer, recognized for his compassionate storytelling and dedication to highlighting Black community stories, will be honored with tributes during these events. Attendees for the Montreal screening are encouraged to confirm their attendance via Eventbrite.