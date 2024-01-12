Next in Line: Ireland’s Fresh Face for Eurovision 2024

Stepping onto the Eurovision stage this year could be Ireland’s latest boyband sensation, Next in Line. The band, a brainchild of renowned music manager Louis Walsh, famed for his role in forming Boyzone and Westlife and his television appearances on ‘Popstars’ and ‘The X Factor,’ has been selected as one of the final six acts to vie for the chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Unveiling ‘Love Like Us’

The band’s Eurovision entry, a captivating track titled ‘Love Like Us,’ had its premiere on Ray D’Arcy’s show on RTÉ Radio 1. Comprising Conor Davis, Joshua Regala, Conor O’Farrell, Neung Kelly, and Harry O’Connell, the band members, aged between 18-22, have already made waves in the music industry. Their television appearances include the ‘Late Late Show,’ and they’ve also showcased their talent live in Abu Dhabi.

The Journey to Eurovision: A Dream in Making

The possibility of representing their home country at the Eurovision stage is a dream the band members cherish. Their journey from being brought together by Walsh to potentially performing at one of the world’s most-watched non-sporting events marks a significant milestone in their nascent career. They join the ranks of five other promising acts—Erica Cody, Ailsha, JyellowL, Isabella Kearney, and Bambie Thug—selected from hundreds of submissions after RTÉ’s call for entries last year.

The Showdown on ‘The Late Late Eurosong’

The final face-off among the six acts is set to take place on the ‘Late Late Eurosong’ special, which will be broadcast on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player on January 26th at 9.35pm. The winner will then get the golden chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, in May. With the competition heating up, the world waits in anticipation to see who will be the next Irish representative at Eurovision.