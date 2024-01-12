en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Next in Line: Ireland’s Fresh Face for Eurovision 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Next in Line: Ireland’s Fresh Face for Eurovision 2024

Stepping onto the Eurovision stage this year could be Ireland’s latest boyband sensation, Next in Line. The band, a brainchild of renowned music manager Louis Walsh, famed for his role in forming Boyzone and Westlife and his television appearances on ‘Popstars’ and ‘The X Factor,’ has been selected as one of the final six acts to vie for the chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Unveiling ‘Love Like Us’

The band’s Eurovision entry, a captivating track titled ‘Love Like Us,’ had its premiere on Ray D’Arcy’s show on RTÉ Radio 1. Comprising Conor Davis, Joshua Regala, Conor O’Farrell, Neung Kelly, and Harry O’Connell, the band members, aged between 18-22, have already made waves in the music industry. Their television appearances include the ‘Late Late Show,’ and they’ve also showcased their talent live in Abu Dhabi.

The Journey to Eurovision: A Dream in Making

The possibility of representing their home country at the Eurovision stage is a dream the band members cherish. Their journey from being brought together by Walsh to potentially performing at one of the world’s most-watched non-sporting events marks a significant milestone in their nascent career. They join the ranks of five other promising acts—Erica Cody, Ailsha, JyellowL, Isabella Kearney, and Bambie Thug—selected from hundreds of submissions after RTÉ’s call for entries last year.

The Showdown on ‘The Late Late Eurosong’

The final face-off among the six acts is set to take place on the ‘Late Late Eurosong’ special, which will be broadcast on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player on January 26th at 9.35pm. The winner will then get the golden chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, in May. With the competition heating up, the world waits in anticipation to see who will be the next Irish representative at Eurovision.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Spice Girl Mel C's 50th Birthday: Bandmates Pour in Heartfelt Tributes
On January 12, 2024, Melanie Chisholm, also known as Mel C or Sporty Spice from the iconic pop group Spice Girls, celebrates her 50th birthday, marking not only a personal milestone but also three decades of sensational music with the Spice Girls and a quarter-century since her debut solo album ‘Northern Star’. The momentous occasion
Spice Girl Mel C's 50th Birthday: Bandmates Pour in Heartfelt Tributes
Albany Cavalcade XL Now Available for GTA Plus Members in New GTA Online Update
5 mins ago
Albany Cavalcade XL Now Available for GTA Plus Members in New GTA Online Update
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
6 mins ago
Young Authors Script Success with Pocket FM and Pocket Novel
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
2 mins ago
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
3 mins ago
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Niki Ushers in 2024 with Powerful New Single '24'
4 mins ago
Niki Ushers in 2024 with Powerful New Single '24'
Latest Headlines
World News
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
10 seconds
La Salle Institute's Cadets for Vets: A Game for a Cause
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
30 seconds
USC's Strategic Recruitment for 2024: Building a Formidable Defense
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
49 seconds
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
1 min
On-Air Medical Scare: Understanding the Difference Between Hemiplegic Migraine and Stroke
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
1 min
Chuck Tingle Declines Reinvitation to Texas Library Association's Conference Amid Mask Controversy
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
2 mins
Makhehlene Makhaula's Uncertain Future with Orlando Pirates Amid Contract Expiration
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
2 mins
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
2 mins
Laura Loomer Stokes Conspiracy Theory Linking 'Deep State,' Nikki Haley, and HAARP
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
3 mins
Musician Jelly Roll's Resolve: From Addiction to a 5K Race
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app