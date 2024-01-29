News Roundup: From Unique Acquisitions to Honoring Heroes

Writer and illustrator, Alok Sharma, has recently made a significant acquisition; a black and white comic strip inked by Sy Barry featuring The Phantom and his nephew, Rex. This acquisition is reminiscent of Sharma's childhood readings and is particularly significant as it depicts Rex's final goodbye to The Phantom family. Sharma is currently attending the Comic Con in Hyderabad.

'Talking Fingers Volume 2' - A Unique Co-authoring Experience

In an extraordinary collaborative effort, 16 non-verbal children with autism have co-authored 'Talking Fingers Volume 2', along with their parents and editor Padma Jyothi. This book consists of 26 chapters and employs Augmentative and Alternative Communication devices to answer questions and elucidate the capabilities of these children.

Republic Day Honors Brave Soldiers

This Republic Day, the Shanmukhananda Fine Arts Society has honored 38 former soldiers who lost their limbs in service. The event, presided over by Lt General HS Kahlon, featured performances by differently-abled dancers, bringing a sense of reverence and pride to the occasion.

Library of Emancipation: A Beacon of Anti-Caste Literature

An upcoming project in Nagpur, the Library of Emancipation, spearheaded by Panther's Paw Publication and its founder Yogesh Maitreya, is set to make a substantial impact on the literary scene. The library, which aims to raise funds through the sale of book bundles, will focus on anti-caste literature. It promises to house literature that explores equality, liberty, and fraternity and will mainly feature English works, with an effort to include Marathi literature as well. Although initially based in the publication's office in Nagpur, there are potential plans for more libraries across Maharashtra in the future.

Tribute to Khan Bahadur Muncherji Murzban

Finally, the Sir JJ College of Architecture is hosting an exhibition in tribute to the city's forgotten architect, Khan Bahadur Muncherji Murzban. This event is a testament to his work and enduring legacy, reminding us all of the rich architectural heritage that often goes unnoticed.