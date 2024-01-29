Newport World Resorts Opens Ticket Sales for 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical'

Bringing local music to the theatrical stage, Newport World Resorts has officially launched ticket sales for 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical.' This much-anticipated Filipino musical is set to make its grand debut on April 26 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Uniquely driven by an all-female lead cast, the narrative harmoniously combines the tunes of the popular band 'Parokya ni Edgar' to articulate the journeys of four women confronting their individual tribulations.

Unveiling the Artists Behind the Musical

The musical boasts an impressive lineup of talent, with the spotlight on four female leads: Kyle Napuli, Marynor Madamesila, Tex Ordoez-De Leon, and Natasha Cabrera. Their performances are supported by a notable cast of supporting actors, including Noel Comia, Pepe Herrera, Jasper Jimenez, and Nicco Manalo. The experienced hand guiding this ensemble is none other than Dexter M. Santos, who serves as the director of the play, while the gripping script is the brainchild of Rody Vera.

Musical Narrative: Resilience and Friendship

The heart of this musical is the narrative that weaves together the experiences of four women. Each faces her own distinct challenges, but it's their shared journey toward resilience and the power of friendship that serves as the play's central theme. This emotionally charged storyline is beautifully underscored by songs from the band Parokya ni Edgar, lending the production an authentic Filipino touch.

Availability and Pricing of Tickets

Ticket sales for 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical' are now live, with prices starting at PHP 1,105 and reaching up to PHP 5,525. Those interested in witnessing this unique musical experience can purchase tickets through TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. For those interested in bulk purchases or show buyouts, the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team is ready to assist.