New York City Illuminates Buildings in Remembrance of Holocaust Victims

In a symbolic gesture of remembrance and solidarity, New York City has chosen to illuminate six of its municipal buildings in yellow to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The buildings include City Hall in Manhattan, Bronx Borough Hall, Brooklyn Borough Hall, the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, Queens Borough Hall, and Staten Island Borough Hall. The poignant lighting is in collaboration with the World Jewish Congress' "WeRemember" campaign, a global initiative against hatred and antisemitism.

Mayor Eric Adams Stands with Jewish Community

Mayor Eric Adams, in acknowledging the city's significant Jewish community, emphasized the impact of the Holocaust and the imperative of remembering this tragic event. He expressed the city's commitment to the mantra 'Never Forget' and its continued effort to be a haven for the Jewish community. His words were echoed by Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, who lauded the city's efforts in education and remembrance.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: A Global Commemoration

Designated by the United Nations in 2005, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and seeks to prevent antisemitism. The day is observed globally, with Jewish communities also commemorating Yom HaShoah in late April. The Empire State Building, along with other landmarks, will also be lit in yellow, carrying on the tradition of illuminating landmarks across the state for the occasion.

New York City: A Beacon against Hate Crimes

In his statement, Mayor Adams referenced the recent attacks on October 7, 2023, underlining the ongoing reality hate crimes. His comments were a stern reminder of the city's commitment to being a safe space for the Jewish community and its unyielding stand against antisemitism. Through illuminating its municipal buildings, New York City not only honors the memories of the Holocaust victims but also renews its pledge to foster a compassionate and inclusive world.