Arts & Entertainment

New Year’s Eve: Entertainment Galore from Screen to Local Celebrations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST
New Year’s Eve: Entertainment Galore from Screen to Local Celebrations

As the final weekend of the year rolls in, the entertainment world takes a breather, with major releases having already graced screens during the Christmas period. However, the relative quiet doesn’t signify a lack of options. From a ‘Money Heist’ spinoff to ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ dubbed the year’s cutest show, there are fresh offerings available for viewers.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The weekend serves as a window to catch up on the best TV shows or movies missed throughout the year, or to participate in the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The traditional ball drop in Times Square can be witnessed on television or, for gaming enthusiasts, in ‘Animal Crossing.’ Several live New Year’s Eve events are slated, including the perennial favorites, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and New Year’s Eve Live.

A Variety of Entertainment Choices

For those seeking a more emotional watch, Dan Levy’s directorial debut stands out. Another highlight is ‘The Holdovers,’ a comedic period movie about grief. Fans will be eager for the 12th season of an unnamed show, and Dave Chappelle’s new special is sure to draw attention. An HBO documentary delves into the Y2K bug, and an ecoterrorism thriller promises nail-biting moments. A recent movie featuring a talking chair adds a quirky touch to the mix. Lastly, ‘Theater Camp,’ a comedy, comes highly recommended.

Local Celebrations in the Lehigh Valley

Local New Year’s Eve entertainment options abound in the Lehigh Valley. Allentown is hosting a free event with live music, fireworks, and a hockey puck drop. Bethlehem’s Peepsfest and a kid-friendly celebration at The Crayola Experience in Easton are ideal for families. A masquerade ball at the Dery House in Catasauqua adds an element of mystery to the celebrations. The community calendar lists other local events as well.

Innovative Party Ideas

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, there are 55 New Year’s Eve party ideas, covering a range of virtual and in-person options. These include hosting a viewing party, playing board games, organizing masquerade or game show parties, and much more. Activities like karaoke, escape rooms, murder mystery parties, and luau-themed parties offer unique entertainment. The options extend to hosting a wine tasting or mixology class, showcasing hidden talents, or having a cook-along party. Self-care activities like face masks and deep conditioning also make the list.

Arts & Entertainment
